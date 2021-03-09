LITTLETON, Colo. - Geraldine "Gerry" Innes McCormick, 93, of Centennial, Colorado, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Littleton Adventist Hospital of an aortic aneurysm.
At the time of her death, she was a resident at Cherry Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Centennial, Colorado. During her long life she was a devoted, loving wife and mother. Professionally, she was a teacher, civil service employee and she worked for many years in the Arapahoe County Public Library system.
Geraldine was born May 6, 1927, in Smith County, Kansas. She was the daughter of Hilda and Ralph Innes of Smith Center, Kansas. She grew up on her family's farm and graduated from Smith Center High School in 1944. Growing up a child of the Depression made an impact on her later life, as did living through the World War II years.
Gerry moved with her family to Odessa after high school graduation. Following a year of teaching in a one-room school, she enrolled at Kearney State Teachers College in Kearney, Nebraska, and graduated in 1948. While in college, she met her husband, Neal William McCormick. They married in 1948 and raised three children, JoNeal, Jan and Douglas, together. The family lived in several towns in Nebraska before moving to Littleton, Colorado, in 1964. Gerry lived in Littleton/Centennial the rest of her life.
Gerry had a long professional life. She began teaching in the public schools while still living in Nebraska.
After moving to Colorado, she continued her teaching career at Central Business College in Denver, Colorado. After leaving Central Business College, she worked at the Air Force Reserve Personnel Center in Denver for several years. Her final work was at her local public library system in their Outreach (Bookmobile) section. Education and learning was important to Gerry and it showed in her choice of professions. She continued her own education in Colorado by earning a master's degree in education in 1977.
Her family was the most important thing in Gerry's life. She was dedicated to her husband and three children. She loved all her extended family and her happiest times in life were when she was surrounded by all.
Survivors include her three children and their families: JoNeal Hurst and her daughter, Nicole Hurst; Jan and Charlie Brodhead and their daughters, Katherine and Laura Brodhead; Douglas and Cheryl McCormick and their daughter, Briana McCormick and son, Neal McCormick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Neal; and her sister, Marcelene.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 South University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126. Website: www.gostandrew.com.
