Gerry McCormick
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
LITTLETON, Colo. - Geraldine "Gerry" Innes McCormick, 93, of Colorado, formerly of Kearney, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Littleton Adventist Hospital of an aortic aneurysm.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 South University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126. Website: gostandrew.com. Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 7, 2021.
