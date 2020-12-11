WAVERLY - Gilbert Rudolph Larson, 79, of Waverly, formerly of Curtis, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Private graveside services will be at Floral Lawns Gardens in North Platte.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Curtis. Masks are required and all CDC guidelines and current health measures will be followed.

Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg is in charge of arrangements.

He was born May 7, 1941, in North Platte to Robert and Elsie (Wilhelmson) Larson.

On June 4, 1961, he married Karen Johnson in Maxwell.

Survivors include his wife, Karen R. Larson, son, Tony Larson and daughter, Teresa Greve, all of Waverly; twin brother, Gordon Larson of Columbus, Indiana; six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 11, 2020.