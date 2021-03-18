LEXINGTON - Gina Genétte Gerken, 55, of Lander, Wyoming, died of cancer Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her parents' home in Lexington. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Erin Dunlavy and John Strackbein, P.M.A., officiating. Face coverings are recommended at the church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. She was born Sept. 6, 1965, in Norfolk to Gene and Sandy (Lamm) Mittelstaedt. She married Farren Stombaugh. On Feb. 15, 1997, she married Kreg Gerken. Survivors include her parents of Lexington; husband, Kreg of Lander, Wyoming; sons, Trey Stombaugh of Kearney, Gage Gerken of Cozad and Kamden Gerken of Lander, Wyoming; daughter, Taryn Stombaugh of Elwood; brothers, Stacy Mittelstaedt of Ravenna and Mitch Mittelstaedt of Grand Island; and two grandchildren.
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
12 Entries
A tree stands in remembrance of you forever.
Virgil D. and Patricia L. Gosch
March 12, 2022
Virgil and Patty Gosch
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace. God bless you all.
Pat Longly
March 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, to all the family of Gina. Our prayers are with you at this sad time. She was so kind! Kreg and Gina were our neighbors for awhile. And she graduated with my younger sister!
Brenda Wolf
Friend
March 19, 2021
We are very sorry about your loss of Gina. She was beautiful person. We became acquainted with her when we let our Grandson Bryce Stjohn play with her son Trey.
Paul & Laraine Stjohn
March 19, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Gina's passing. She was a kind and loyal friend. She touched the lives of many and will be remembered fondly.
Becky Carpenter
Friend
March 19, 2021
Joel and I are so very sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in our prayers
Maria Schwarz
Friend
March 19, 2021
Gina was a beautiful soul! We had the privilege of knowing her sweet nature when she babysat our daughter 17 years ago! May the Lord wrap his loving arms around you, and may you know that Gina is smiling down upon you always! ~With Deepest Sympathy, Brad, Christina & Hailey Wagener
Friend
March 19, 2021
Dear Gene and Sandy, my heart goes out to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Dee Jolliffe
March 18, 2021
From Hoya Vision Care Friends
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Gina's passing. My children went to the same babysitter as Taryn and Trey when they were little here in Lexington. She was a nice and kind soul. May she rest in peace.
Lorinda Lauby
Acquaintance
March 18, 2021
My prayers to all of you, Gina was a great friend in high school and a strong woman, may she rest in peace.