LEXINGTON - Gina Genétte Gerken, 55, of Lander, Wyoming, died of cancer Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her parents' home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Erin Dunlavy and John Strackbein, P.M.A., officiating. Face coverings are recommended at the church.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

She was born Sept. 6, 1965, in Norfolk to Gene and Sandy (Lamm) Mittelstaedt. She married Farren Stombaugh.

On Feb. 15, 1997, she married Kreg Gerken.

Survivors include her parents of Lexington; husband, Kreg of Lander, Wyoming; sons, Trey Stombaugh of Kearney, Gage Gerken of Cozad and Kamden Gerken of Lander, Wyoming; daughter, Taryn Stombaugh of Elwood; brothers, Stacy Mittelstaedt of Ravenna and Mitch Mittelstaedt of Grand Island; and two grandchildren.

