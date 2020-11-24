Menu
Kearney Hub
Glenard "Orval" Leverington
KEARNEY - Glenard "Orval" Leverington, 83, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A private service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oconto Cemetery with the Rev. Arun Peters officiating.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his sisters, Myrtle Shirkey of Broken Bow, Mary Veverka of Grand Island and Jannie Parker of Lincoln; brothers, Kenneth Leverington of Grand Island, Robert of Kennett, Missouri, Larry Leverington of Broken Bow, and Glenard James of Broken Bow.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.
