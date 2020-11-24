Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Glenard "Orval" Leverington
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1937
DIED
November 19, 2020
KEARNEY - Glenard "Orval" Leverington, 83, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A private service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oconto Cemetery with the Rev. Arun Peters officiating.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his sisters, Myrtle Shirkey of Broken Bow, Mary Veverka of Grand Island and Jannie Parker of Lincoln; brothers, Kenneth Leverington of Grand Island, Robert of Kennett, Missouri, Larry Leverington of Broken Bow, and Glenard James of Broken Bow.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Service
2:00p.m.
Oconto Cemetery
, Oconto, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
17 Entries
Until we meet again. Love you!
Jannie Parker
Sister
November 24, 2020
Just seen where your Glenard passed. So sorry to hear. Your family has our sympathy and prayers. If this Covid ever ends we shall get together for a visit. God be with you.
Fred and Donna Beardsley
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sad to hear of this loss. Orval will be sorely missed.
Robert Leverington
Family
November 23, 2020
Orval will be missed. He always had a smile on his face. He loved giving people a bad time. Even me!! He loved making people laugh!! RIP
Deanne Halstead
Friend
November 23, 2020
Prayers for the family, he was such a thoughtful and caring person. Peace be with your family Myrtle.
Madeline Spurlock
Friend
November 23, 2020
RIP Orval!! Always enjoyed working with you at North Park!!
Mary Jo Peterson
November 23, 2020
Prayers to the family he was such a wonderful gentleman he will be missed.
Anita Yates
Friend
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan Bader
Family
November 22, 2020
I worked with orval at school for many years. He always had a smile for me. He came to see me at the hospital when I had my kids. Still saw him around town and had some nice visits.
Zella Briggs
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Arlene Lyddon
November 22, 2020
Orval worked for my parents at the Gamble’s store in Broken Bow years ago. I would see him at McD’s sometimes when I was back visiting, and enjoyed talking with him. He was a good man. My deepest sympathy for your loss.
Karen Hutsell
Friend
November 22, 2020
May he dance with the angels.
Michael Leverington
Family
November 21, 2020
Prayers for the family. May God be next to each of you in the days to come.
Don and Karen Hendrickson
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Orval was a VERY special friend. We will miss his friendship. He always had a smile, a joke or a story to tell-or maybe a trick to play on someone. We will miss him very much at our Kearney Fellowship church meetings. Many will miss him at the Community Connection. We send our deepest sympathy to all his family. Praying God will comfort you and be with you.
Ron & Sharon Peterson
November 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cathy leverington
November 21, 2020
I am saddened by the loss of my cousin, Orval, a sweet, kind and gentle soul. May he have Eternal Peace. My love to my cousins - you are in my heart and on my mind, always. Your brother was a very special person and someone that I will remember with happiness.
Elaine L Shipman and Family
Family
November 21, 2020
I remember Orval's pleasant smile, friendliness, and his stories. Extending sympathy to his family. I attended church services with him in Kearney.
Detta Holscher
Friend
November 21, 2020