KEARNEY - Glenda Kay Bauer, 78, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 1, 2022.