KEARNEY - Glenda Kay Bauer, 78, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Burial will follow at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Glenda was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Kearney to Clarence and Mary (Klein) Bauer. She attended Janesville School through the eighth grade and graduated from Ansley High School. She worked at many places, including the Broken Bow Country Club, Quick Stop, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow Library and the Custer County Road Department.
She worked hard, invested her money wisely, and was then able to generously contribute to funds for all her great- and great-great-nieces and nephews to help with their college education or future achievements in their lives. This was appreciated greatly by all of them. She was good with numbers and loved crafts.
She lived at the Regency and Homestead House after living in Broken Bow. Glenda also enjoyed visiting friends, going to concerts, country music, game shows, working in her yard and buying gifts for little kids.
Survivors include her brother, Marlyn (Lorna) Bauer; sister-in-law, Linda Bauer; brother-in-law, Marvin (Margaret) Olson; nine nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; and 16 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Donna Rahe; a brother Edwin Dean; and her fiancé Gene, whom she lost at an early age due to a car accident.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 2, 2022.