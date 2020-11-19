KEARNEY - Glenn E. Horn, 91, of Lexington died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Celebration of life graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Pearson officiating. The family encourages those attending to bring their own chair. The celebration will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

There will be a time of family receiving friends 1-2 p.m. Friday at the Evangelical Free Church in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

He was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Lomax to Gerald and Velma (Garringer) Horn.

On May 14, 1950, he married Betty Reddick. She preceded him in death in 2004.

Survivors include his children, Grant Horn of Lexington, Suzann Burnett of Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jerry Horn of Shubert; brother, Gary Horn of Elwood; sisters, Eunice Shepherd of North Platte and Wanda Howell of Cozad; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.