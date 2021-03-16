KEARNEY - Gregory L. Kitt, 38, of Litchfield died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
Burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation.
Additional celebration of life service is planned 11 a.m. April 3 at Roper and Sons' South Chapel in Lincoln.
--
Greg was born Dec. 29, 1982, in Kearney to Ronald L. Kitt and Kristine S. Lawrence. He attended Lincoln Northeast High School and graduated with the class of 2001.
Greg married Jo Lee Myers on Oct. 27, 2018, in Greenwood. Greg owned/operated a lawn business and owned/operated with his wife, Beanie's Sports Bar and Café in Litchfield.
Greg cherished and lived for his family. He was a sports fanatic but most of all football, basketball and golf were his passion.
He had a special place in his heart for all animals. Greg was notorious for having a quick wit that would leave you laughing or scratching your head. He never hesitated to step up and help anyone in need. He will forever be in our hearts and dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Lee Kitt of Litchfield; children, Chance Jordan Kitt and Jaxtyn Bryant Kitt, both of the home; mother, Kristine Lawrence of Ashland; father, Ron (Linda) Kitt of Kearney; siblings, Cara Kitt of Omaha, Cory Kitt of Kearney and Erin Kitt of Kearney; aunts, Kathy Kitt and Inga Kitt; uncle, Kerry (Laurie) Lawrence; cousins, Kera Lawrence, Kailee Lawrence and Keenan Kitt; mother-in-law, Kathy Keenan of Lincoln; father-in-law, Dan (Mary Beth) Myers of Kansas; along with numerous other extended family and friends and his beloved Boxer, Ceasar
Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gene and Laura Kitt; maternal grandparents, Merlin "Beanie" and Charnell Lawrence; and aunt, Karen Peterson.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 16, 2021.