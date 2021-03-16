Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory L. Kitt
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Gregory L. Kitt, 38, of Litchfield died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
Burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation.
Additional celebration of life service is planned 11 a.m. April 3 at Roper and Sons' South Chapel in Lincoln.
--
Greg was born Dec. 29, 1982, in Kearney to Ronald L. Kitt and Kristine S. Lawrence. He attended Lincoln Northeast High School and graduated with the class of 2001.
Greg married Jo Lee Myers on Oct. 27, 2018, in Greenwood. Greg owned/operated a lawn business and owned/operated with his wife, Beanie's Sports Bar and Café in Litchfield.
Greg cherished and lived for his family. He was a sports fanatic but most of all football, basketball and golf were his passion.
He had a special place in his heart for all animals. Greg was notorious for having a quick wit that would leave you laughing or scratching your head. He never hesitated to step up and help anyone in need. He will forever be in our hearts and dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Lee Kitt of Litchfield; children, Chance Jordan Kitt and Jaxtyn Bryant Kitt, both of the home; mother, Kristine Lawrence of Ashland; father, Ron (Linda) Kitt of Kearney; siblings, Cara Kitt of Omaha, Cory Kitt of Kearney and Erin Kitt of Kearney; aunts, Kathy Kitt and Inga Kitt; uncle, Kerry (Laurie) Lawrence; cousins, Kera Lawrence, Kailee Lawrence and Keenan Kitt; mother-in-law, Kathy Keenan of Lincoln; father-in-law, Dan (Mary Beth) Myers of Kansas; along with numerous other extended family and friends and his beloved Boxer, Ceasar
Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gene and Laura Kitt; maternal grandparents, Merlin "Beanie" and Charnell Lawrence; and aunt, Karen Peterson.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our thought and prayers are with you all. Cherish your loving memories of this fine young man. God Bless
Lori & Rod Guthard
March 18, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family
Renee Pickering
March 14, 2021
So Sorry for your loss Prayers to the families.
marc krueger
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss- may the Lord comfort you at this time of sorrow.
Bernie Konen
March 10, 2021
Keeping the Kitt family in our thoughts and prayers through this incredible loss. Greg was a determined Husband, Father and Businessman. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Kris & Debra Lupher
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results