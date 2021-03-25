Menu
Gregory Wade
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann Funeral Home & Cremations
301 N Tyler St
Elm Creek, NE
KEARNEY - Gregory Wade, 56, of Elm Creek died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Elm Creek Chapel with Alberto Silva officiating. Interment will follow at Elwood Cemetery.
Gregory Roy Wade was born March 28, 1964, in Lexington to Robert and Catherine (Clough) Wade.
Survivors include his mother, Catherine (Howard) Eltiste of Holdrege; sister, Sonia Howard of Gothenburg; brother, Robert Todd Wade of Douglas; stepbrothers, Tim Wamsley and Scott Wamsley; and stepsisters, Sheri Ballhorst, Marie Rodriguez and Michelle Smith.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Elm Creek Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann Funeral Home & Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of Greg's death, my thoughts and prayers are with Sonia, Todd, and his entire family!
Bonnie Remmenga
March 26, 2021
Sad to learn today that my old friend left to heaven . My sympathy to his mother and all who loved him. I remember when we were friends for several years we were talking about Waverly and I said, You and Todd were the two little blonde boys who lived across the ditch and the other side of Thompsons. He was on my thoughts lately, now I know why. Sorry I will miss the service. Love to you all !
Cheryl Miller
March 25, 2021
