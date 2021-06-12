Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Guy Richards
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
OMAHA - Guy LeRoy Richards, 73, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. June 19 with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). The Rev. Jim Haack will officiate. Burial arrangements will be privately held with family. Casual attire is requested. To livestream the service, visit bramanmortuary.com
Guy was born July 17, 1947, in O'Neill to Ivan Richards and Lila (Streeter). He lived in many places as a child and ended up in Overton with his Grandpa and Grandma Streeter. He graduated from Overton High School in 1965.
On Feb. 4, 1967, Guy married Imogene Cunningham of Eddyville. To this union three children were born - Brad, Ken and Derek. He worked at Rockwell Manufacturing Company, Nebraska Public Power and Eaton Corporation in Kearney. He made the leap to strike out on his own and along with his two partners, started two successful drywall businesses, Quality Finishers and Richards and Klein Drywall where he worked for more than 30 years.
He retired in 2007 and he and his son Derek worked together doing drywall and a lawn business for the next three years in Omaha. He found a real retirement career in the restaurant, Cunningham's Pub and Grill, which he and Imogene purchased in 2010. He loved the people he worked with and the customers he met during the years.
The family spent many summers over many years at the Harlan County Reservoir where they own a cabin and Guy spent many days each summer just relaxing and looking forward to holidays that he spent with the kids and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife Imogene; sons, Brad, Ken and Derek (Leah); grandchildren, Justin (Justine), Amber (Shay), Carson, Madi, Dylan, Jack, Tyson, Julian and Ellis; great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Rhett, Maddix, Chantz and Lane; brothers, Robert and Les; sister Jeanne; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to your church or a charity in Guy's name.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm very sorry for Guys untimely passing . Best wishes to all ,his loving brother
Robert Ottman
Family
June 18, 2021
Ashley Dworshak
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results