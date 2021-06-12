OMAHA - Guy LeRoy Richards, 73, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. June 19 with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). The Rev. Jim Haack will officiate. Burial arrangements will be privately held with family. Casual attire is requested. To livestream the service, visit bramanmortuary.com
Guy was born July 17, 1947, in O'Neill to Ivan Richards and Lila (Streeter). He lived in many places as a child and ended up in Overton with his Grandpa and Grandma Streeter. He graduated from Overton High School in 1965.
On Feb. 4, 1967, Guy married Imogene Cunningham of Eddyville. To this union three children were born - Brad, Ken and Derek. He worked at Rockwell Manufacturing Company, Nebraska Public Power and Eaton Corporation in Kearney. He made the leap to strike out on his own and along with his two partners, started two successful drywall businesses, Quality Finishers and Richards and Klein Drywall where he worked for more than 30 years.
He retired in 2007 and he and his son Derek worked together doing drywall and a lawn business for the next three years in Omaha. He found a real retirement career in the restaurant, Cunningham's Pub and Grill, which he and Imogene purchased in 2010. He loved the people he worked with and the customers he met during the years.
The family spent many summers over many years at the Harlan County Reservoir where they own a cabin and Guy spent many days each summer just relaxing and looking forward to holidays that he spent with the kids and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife Imogene; sons, Brad, Ken and Derek (Leah); grandchildren, Justin (Justine), Amber (Shay), Carson, Madi, Dylan, Jack, Tyson, Julian and Ellis; great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Rhett, Maddix, Chantz and Lane; brothers, Robert and Les; sister Jeanne; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to your church or a charity in Guy's name.
Published by Kearney Hub from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2021.