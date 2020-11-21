Harold Skrdlant
Gibbon resident, 84
KEARNEY - Harold Skrdlant, 84, of Gibbon died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney after an extended battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gibbon Baptist Church. The service will also be livestreamed through the Gibbon Baptist Church Facebook page. Masks will be required for those attending the service and all social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Baptist Church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
