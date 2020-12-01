Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold T. Cepel
GIBBON - Harold T. Cepel, 86, of Gibbon died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. A recording of the service will be placed on the website.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
--
Harold T. Cepel was born April 3, 1934, in rural Buffalo County to John R. and Gladys L. (Fuqua) Cepel. He attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1952.
After high school, he married Joan M. Smallcomb on Sept. 30, 1953, in Kearney. Joan would later pass away in 1993.
He later married Lula Reed on Aug. 1, 1997, in Kearney.
A man of many talents, Harold made a living as a salesman, tractor mechanic, motorcycle mechanic, welder, fabricator, machinist, toolmaker for Baldwin Filters and gunsmith. From his travels with the Farmers Union State Exchange, he knew almost every town in Nebraska. He built and installed recoil absorbers, adjustable stocks and release triggers for trap guns. There was nothing mechanical he couldn't master.
Harold also had many hobbies and interests including drag racing, hunting, motorcycle riding and racing, lead guitarist for a country and western band, and trap shooting. He and Al Stover were pioneers in the early days of drag racing in Kearney. One of his proudest accomplishments was being selected as a line chief on the technical inspection crew for the National Hot Rod Association 1958 National Finals at Oklahoma City. He was also proud of wife Joan who often beat him in the quarter-mile!
In later years, Harold and Lula enjoyed traveling together to the Southwest to local country music festivals and to visit relatives. Harold was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife, Lula Cepel of Gibbon; sons, Kenneth and Julie Cepel of Kearney; Tom and Darlene Cepel of Columbus; Jeff Cepel and Stacey Hollens of Sterling; daughter, Janell and Kenneth Macek of Gibbon; grandchildren, Brian (Jodi) Macek, Brad (Carisa Van Horn) Macek, Jay Cepel, Lindsay Cepel (fiancé Kenny Rosno), Shayna Cepel, Sierra Cepel, Brandon Cepel and Nicole Cepel; three great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters; six stepgrandchildren; 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; along with several other extended family members and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan Cepel; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Don Munson.
Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE 68847
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE 68847
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
12 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear of Harolds passing. I was a nurse at GSH and took care of Joan and eventually introduced Harold and Lulu. All three were and still are very special and dear friends. My thoughts and prayers for his loved ones.
Lori Smith
November 29, 2020
Harold was our neighbor and also a good friend of our family and we will miss him dearly . my heart goes out to his children Janell,Tom, Jeff and Kenny and all of their families .. you are all in my thoughts and prayers May your precious memories help comfort you now and in all the days to come . Rest In Peace Harold
Debbie (Cagler) Reisbeck
November 28, 2020
A long time neighbor will be deeply missed; words can´t express my sadness for all of you. In my thoughts and prayers
Cindy (Cagler) Conklin
November 28, 2020
Sorry to hear of your fathers passing. Thoughts and prayers!
Lawrence and adarene miigerl
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss!! Harold was a wonderful amazing father, friend and very pleasent person. He will be greatly missed by all that have ever known him!!
Wayne and Betty Walter
November 28, 2020
Prayers & Sympathy to the Cepel family. May all your memories with Dad and Grandpa help you through the days ahead. Harold may you RIP! Tim & Barb Cave
Barb Cave
November 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the family. Harold was a wonderful man and will be missed by many. May the grace of God get you through this difficult time.
Sharon Rose
November 28, 2020
A true friend
Larry Gibreal
November 28, 2020
When Harold was working for Honda motorcycles when they hit the market, Harold was the king of cool, black shiny hair dark tan sharply dressed with a 750 Honda with a full fairing.
Bob Krell
November 27, 2020
Ken and family I am so very sorry for the loss of your dad. Thinking of you in this difficult time and praying.
Kathi Healey
November 27, 2020
Many condolences.
John Honeywell & Family
November 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Jerrylynn cure Fisher
November 27, 2020