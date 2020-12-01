GIBBON - Harold T. Cepel, 86, of Gibbon died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. A recording of the service will be placed on the website.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Harold T. Cepel was born April 3, 1934, in rural Buffalo County to John R. and Gladys L. (Fuqua) Cepel. He attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1952.
After high school, he married Joan M. Smallcomb on Sept. 30, 1953, in Kearney. Joan would later pass away in 1993.
He later married Lula Reed on Aug. 1, 1997, in Kearney.
A man of many talents, Harold made a living as a salesman, tractor mechanic, motorcycle mechanic, welder, fabricator, machinist, toolmaker for Baldwin Filters and gunsmith. From his travels with the Farmers Union State Exchange, he knew almost every town in Nebraska. He built and installed recoil absorbers, adjustable stocks and release triggers for trap guns. There was nothing mechanical he couldn't master.
Harold also had many hobbies and interests including drag racing, hunting, motorcycle riding and racing, lead guitarist for a country and western band, and trap shooting. He and Al Stover were pioneers in the early days of drag racing in Kearney. One of his proudest accomplishments was being selected as a line chief on the technical inspection crew for the National Hot Rod Association 1958 National Finals at Oklahoma City. He was also proud of wife Joan who often beat him in the quarter-mile!
In later years, Harold and Lula enjoyed traveling together to the Southwest to local country music festivals and to visit relatives. Harold was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife, Lula Cepel of Gibbon; sons, Kenneth and Julie Cepel of Kearney; Tom and Darlene Cepel of Columbus; Jeff Cepel and Stacey Hollens of Sterling; daughter, Janell and Kenneth Macek of Gibbon; grandchildren, Brian (Jodi) Macek, Brad (Carisa Van Horn) Macek, Jay Cepel, Lindsay Cepel (fiancé Kenny Rosno), Shayna Cepel, Sierra Cepel, Brandon Cepel and Nicole Cepel; three great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters; six stepgrandchildren; 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; along with several other extended family members and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan Cepel; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Don Munson.
