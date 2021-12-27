KEARNEY - Harriette Lee Ericson (Bloom), 92, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her residence at Brookstone Gardens assisted living facility in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery where her ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband, Knowlen Ericson.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
She was born April 11, 1930, to Archie and Medora Bloom (Mohney) in Minden. She was baptized in August 1930 in Bethany Lutheran Church. She was raised on the Bloom family farm east of Axtell. She graduated from Axtell High School in May 1947. She subsequently attended Kearney State Teachers College for two years and taught for two years in the Holdrege Public School system.
She married Knowlen Ericson of Axtell on June 16, 1951. In August 1951, Knowlen was drafted into the U.S. Army and they lived in Fort Riley, Kan., and Fort Hood, Texas, during his two years of service. After his discharge in August 1953, they moved to the family farm and lived there for 38 years before moving to Axtell in the summer of 1991. Her husband Knowlen died on Sept. 2, 2005, at the age of 77. Harriette continued to live in Axtell until July 2016 when she moved to Kearney and lived with her son, Brad Ericson, and her daughter-in-law, Anna Cool, for three years. She later moved to Brookstone Gardens assisted living facility in Kearney in July 2019 where she lived for the remainder of her life.
She enjoyed playing cards, watching "The Big Bang Theory," involvement with her church and being with her family.
Survivors include her son, Brad Ericson and life partner, Tracy Whitaker of Kearney; a granddaughter, Ashley Ericson of Houston, Texas; a grandson, Gavan Ericson; daughter-in-law, Summer Ericson of Axtell; stepgrandchildren, Brent Bishop of Kearney and Teresa Morgan of Kearney; and great-granddaughter, Madison Traylor of Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Ericson of Axtell.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 27, 2021.