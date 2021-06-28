Menu
Helen Cruise
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Helen Cruise

Salem, Oregon resident, 85

SALEM, Ore. - Helen Cruise, 85, of Salem, Oregon died Aug. 11, 2019, in Salem surrounded by her loving family.

Services were held on Aug. 30, 2019, at Queen of Peace Church in Salem, Orgeon.

--

Helen was born on March 31, 1934, to Mary and Caleb Worthing (in Doc. Laughlin's house!) Helen and her five younger brothers remained in Elm Creek most of their young lives. They lived briefly in Los Angeles during World War Two, when their father worked in the aircraft industry.

Helen graduated from Elm Creek High in 1952. She then attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island receiving her RN degree. She then worked at Kearney's Good Samaritan Hospital and later, at St. Elizabeth's in Lincoln.

On Dec. 27, 1955, she married Dale Cruise and they remained happily married for her remaining 63 years. Helen and Dale raised their six children in Omaha while Dale completed his medical education. In 1970, they moved to Salem, Oregon. She was actively involved in Girl Scouts, YWCA, Medical Auxiliary and Queen of Peace Church. She had many friends, never missed a sporting event or performance. For a brief period, she was the mother of six teenagers! But never lost her beautiful smile.

Survivors include her husband Dale; brothers, Gregory (Elaine) and Patrick (Blanche); children, Mark (April), Jeffery (Julie), Susan, and Linda (Kevin); ten grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her sons Kevin and Gregory; brothers Daniel (Marquerite), David and Matthew (Sue).


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 28, 2021.
