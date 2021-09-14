Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Louise Robison
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
REPUBLICAN CITY - Helen Louise Robison, 88, of Republican City died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Helen was born in Bloomington on Oct. 4, 1932, to Clarence and Pearl (Kiggins) Paulson.
On Dec. 31, 1977, Helen married Richard "Rich" Robison in Franklin.
Survivors include her husband, Rich Robison of Republican City; two daughters, Valerie Franks of Litchfield and Cheryl Shideler of Franklin; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.