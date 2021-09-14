REPUBLICAN CITY - Helen Louise Robison, 88, of Republican City died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Helen was born in Bloomington on Oct. 4, 1932, to Clarence and Pearl (Kiggins) Paulson.

On Dec. 31, 1977, Helen married Richard "Rich" Robison in Franklin.

Survivors include her husband, Rich Robison of Republican City; two daughters, Valerie Franks of Litchfield and Cheryl Shideler of Franklin; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 14, 2021.