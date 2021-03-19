HOLDREGE - Helen Marie Woollen, 99, of Holdrege, formerly of Wilcox, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Freewater Cemetery in rural Harlan County.

Additionally, a memorial service will be 3 p.m. Monday at the Community Church in Wilcox with the Rev. Craig Cedar officiating.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Helen's memorial service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox.

Helen was born on Dec. 7, 1921, on a farm in Kearney County, southwest of Minden, to John and Mary (Chantelaw) Andersen.

On Oct. 15, 1950, Helen married Lamoyne Ellis Woollen. On May 3, 1997, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Richard Woollen of Ord and Neal Woollen of Hedgesville, West Virginia; sister, Pat Erickson of Kansas City; brother, Roger Andersen of Kearney; six grandchildren; and four stepgrandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 19, 2021.