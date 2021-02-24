So sorry for your loss! Hank will be missed by many! Just know he will always be with you in your hearts just as he will be in mine! Hank would haul me around the farm when I was young and had me for his bird dog when we all hunted. My favorite memory as a young boy growing up with a cousin that didn’t mind dragging me around with him. I remember your parents wedding! Your house next door to Aunt Alices and uncle Marions, when you kids were all baby’s!Boy time has sure went buy in a hurry! Just know that we are praying for you all! Love you all much,Jim Natalie and the kids!



Jim Ogg Family February 25, 2021