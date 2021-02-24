Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
I miss him dearly, I love my dad dearly. He will be greatly missed. There is a void because I knew all I had to do was pick up my phone and call him. Those who got to meet him knew he was a good person. Love you dad
Charity Marquardt
Daughter
March 9, 2021
Sorry to hear of cousin Henry's death. We hadn't been in touch the last years but remember getting together for family dinner when we were kids. Hadn't gotten to visit since John's funeral. Prayers and sympathy to the family.
Lorrine Hervert
Family
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about your passing cousin, will miss talking with you on Facebook, you helped me out a lot spiritually, taken to soon,, !My Sympathy to the family and you will be reunited with your family in heaven.
Catherine Medina
Family
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Hank will be missed by many! Just know he will always be with you in your hearts just as he will be in mine! Hank would haul me around the farm when I was young and had me for his bird dog when we all hunted. My favorite memory as a young boy growing up with a cousin that didn’t mind dragging me around with him. I remember your parents wedding! Your house next door to Aunt Alices and uncle Marions, when you kids were all baby’s!Boy time has sure went buy in a hurry! Just know that we are praying for you all! Love you all much,Jim Natalie and the kids!
Jim Ogg
Family
February 25, 2021
Rest in Peace Hank.
Scott Ripp
Friend
February 25, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I haven't seen your dad for about t years at the Ogg Reunion. My prayers are with you and the rest of the family.