ELWOOD - Irene C. Gardner, 89, of Elwood died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Elwood Care Center.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Elwood Cemetery with the Rev. Soonil Park officiating.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born March 18, 1931, in Lexington to George and Matilda (Magnuson) Pinkerton.

On Nov. 5, 1949, she married Gary Gardner. In 2002, he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her three children, Steve Gardner of Smithfield, Susan Skiles of Elwood and Vicky McGovern of Universal City, Texas; three sisters, Judi Kyle of Missouri, Della Barnes of Texas and Mary Barnes of Lexington; one brother, Dale Pinkerton of Colorado; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 15, 2021.