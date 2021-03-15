Menu
Irene C. Gardner
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
ELWOOD - Irene C. Gardner, 89, of Elwood died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Elwood Care Center.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Elwood Cemetery with the Rev. Soonil Park officiating.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born March 18, 1931, in Lexington to George and Matilda (Magnuson) Pinkerton.
On Nov. 5, 1949, she married Gary Gardner. In 2002, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her three children, Steve Gardner of Smithfield, Susan Skiles of Elwood and Vicky McGovern of Universal City, Texas; three sisters, Judi Kyle of Missouri, Della Barnes of Texas and Mary Barnes of Lexington; one brother, Dale Pinkerton of Colorado; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Elwood Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Irene you will be missed by everyone who cared for you.
Cathy Marlin LPN
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
Steve, Denise, Mandy, and family, so sorry for your loss, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Remmenga
March 15, 2021
Aunt Irene was married to my Uncle Gary. I hadn't seen her since the late 60's but, I remember being at her house and she was tall. My condolences to my cousins.... Vicky
March 13, 2021
vicky Garrison- Sanchez
Family
March 13, 2021
Heaven has gained another angel. Irene was such a sweet lady. Hugs and love to Steve, Susan, Vickie, and their families.
Dr. Linda Rodenbaugh
Friend
March 13, 2021
