Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Newman
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Irene Newman, 86, of Kearney died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Mar
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kearney First United Methodist Church
NE
Mar
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Kearney First United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We share the loss of your Mom and Grandmother. Irene was like a sister to Darlene. We are thankful for all the great memories of our families getting together. Irene will always have a special place in our hearts.
Darlene Godfrey and family
March 20, 2021
She always welcomed us and made us feel right at home whenever we saw her. We will never forget her kindness. We love her very much and she will be missed.
Alyssa, Victoria, & Amanda
March 19, 2021
Alyssa, Victoria, & Amanda
March 19, 2021
Julie, Xavier, Stella and Zoe
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results