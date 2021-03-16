KEARNEY - Irene Newman, 86, of Kearney died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney. Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
4 Entries
We share the loss of your Mom and Grandmother. Irene was like a sister to Darlene. We are thankful for all the great memories of our families getting together. Irene will always have a special place in our hearts.
Darlene Godfrey and family
March 20, 2021
She always welcomed us and made us feel right at home whenever we saw her. We will never forget her kindness. We love her very much and she will be missed.