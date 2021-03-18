KEARNEY - Irene Newman, 86, of Kearney died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the church.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 18, 2021.