Holdrege resident, 97
HOLDREGE - Irene Doris (Engel) Weiss, 97, of Holdrege died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Holdrege Memorial Homes surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. Masks are requested by the family.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
--
She was born March 25, 1924, at Grant to Herman and Jennie (Stivers) Engel, the second of three children. She was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church, northwest of Grant. Irene attended school in rural District 62 in Perkins County and graduated from Perkins County High School at Grant in 1941.
She met her husband, Edwin Weiss, while he was serving in the United States Army. Her best friend was married to Edwin's Army buddy and they introduced Irene and Edwin to each other. They were married Nov. 3, 1944, at Fort Benning, Georgia.
After leaving the service, Irene and Edwin farmed in Perkins County for five years until they moved to their farm, north of Holdrege in 1952. They moved from the farm to their home in Holdrege in 1987. She was always busy helping on the farm, and raising their family. While on the farm she was an active member of the local farmwives club.
Her greatest joy in life has been her family and keeping family traditions alive for future generations. She and Edwin also enjoyed square dancing in Holdrege and traveling; whether by themselves or with family members, they traveled to many states as well as visiting relatives in Germany. She has been a faithful member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church since 1952.
Survivors include her two sons, Don Weiss and his wife Rita of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Marvin Weiss and his wife Lonna of Holdrege; two daughters, JoAnn Cogil and her husband Jim of Johnston, Iowa, and Jan Stehlik and her husband Brent of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, Christy Wolcott and her husband Andrew, Sue Fonyonga and her husband Mark, Patty Bydalek and her husband Bryan, Tamara Heim and her husband Jake, Adam Stehlik, Charles Cogil, Aaron Stehlik and his wife Bethany, Karl Weiss and his wife Nikki, and Travis Weiss; 12 great-grandchildren, Cole Wolcott, Natalie, Braxton and Becca Fonyonga, Spencer Bydalek and his wife Brittany, Fletcher Bydalek, Jack, Clara, and Faith Heim, Amelia and Hazel Weiss, Wesley Stehlik; and one great-great-granddaughter, Zoey Bydalek; along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin in 2012; son Wayne and his wife Rosalee; sister, Dorothy Mahnken and her husband Carl; and her brother, Dale Engel and his wife Marilyn.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Irene's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 3, 2021.