Ithel Wayne Herrick
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Ithel Wayne Herrick, (Ike), 84, of Georgetown, formerly of Lakeway, Texas, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife of 63 years, his two children and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. today at the Lakeway Church, 2203 Lakeway Blvd, Lakeway, Texas 78734.
Survivors include his wife Pinki of Georgetown, Texas, his son Andy and wife Linda of Franklin and his daughter Beth of Georgetown, Texas; his five grandchildren, Adam, Andrew Jr., Cheyenne, Zachary and Emily and his great-grandchildren, Carson, Bennett and Jesse; his 101-year-old sister Cleo; his sister-in-law Elverna and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Championship Hearts at champhearts.org
For a full obituary go to: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/austin-tx/ithel-herrick-10338856.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 10, 2021.
