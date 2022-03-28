BROKEN BOW - Jaci Peterson, 63, of Weissert, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Jennie M, Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Lana Day officiating.
A visitation will be 9 a.m.-
7 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Visit govierbrothers.com
to sign the online guest book.
Jacalyn "Jaci" Florabel Peterson was born Nov. 9, 1958, in Broken Bow to Ted and Alberta (Fellows) Jensen.
Jaci was united in marriage to Mike Peterson on May 7, 1983.
Jaci is survived by her husband Mike of Weissert; son Zac Peterson of Weissert; siblings, Lucille Beck of Des Moines, Iowa, Coleen Murphy of McCook, Ron Jensen of Chadron, Deb Carfield of Oberlin, Kan., and Diane Licklider of Alliance.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 28, 2022.