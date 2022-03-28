Menu
Jaci Peterson
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Jaci Peterson, 63, of Weissert, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Jennie M, Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Lana Day officiating.
A visitation will be 9 a.m.-
7 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Visit govierbrothers.com to sign the online guest book.
Jacalyn "Jaci" Florabel Peterson was born Nov. 9, 1958, in Broken Bow to Ted and Alberta (Fellows) Jensen.
Jaci was united in marriage to Mike Peterson on May 7, 1983.
Jaci is survived by her husband Mike of Weissert; son Zac Peterson of Weissert; siblings, Lucille Beck of Des Moines, Iowa, Coleen Murphy of McCook, Ron Jensen of Chadron, Deb Carfield of Oberlin, Kan., and Diane Licklider of Alliance.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 28, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I enjoyed the several opportunities to interact with Jaci over the years. Her smile and positivity was contagious. Sympathy to you and praying for comfort.
Dawn Smit
Coworker
March 28, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about Jaci. I never had the pleasure of meeting but did speak with her on the phone frequently. She was always wonderful to work and so helpful. I can only imagine what a pleasure she would have been to know outside of work. My condolences!
Sarina Schubert
Coworker
March 28, 2022
Mike & family, so sorry for your loss. Jaci was so nice to visit with @ FCS, for comfort
Terri Licking
Friend
March 28, 2022
Jackie was a great Aunt and fun to be with, she was always positive and with a smile. Jackie is dearly missed but rest assure she is with loved ones and we all are together in the end. Sincere condolences to Mike, Zac, friends and family.
John Beck
Family
March 27, 2022
Jaci was a joy to work with. She was always positive and friendly! Steve & I were shocked to hear of her passing. She will be truly missed.
Steve & Deb Bodnar
Deb Bodnar
Coworker
March 26, 2022
Joe and I love you
Anni Ross
March 26, 2022
Mike and Zac,
Wishing you feelings of comfort, moments of peace, and memories of joy during this difficult time. We are praying for you to feel God's presence and love.
John & Kathy Allender
Friend
March 26, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Jeri and Gordy Huddle
Friend
March 26, 2022
Thoughts are with the whole family
Jeanne Rosenberger
Friend
March 26, 2022
I only know Jaci as a FCSA customer from that it was always very clear what a wonderful woman Jaci was. She would always meet you with her smile that would let you know that you were talking to someone who cares. My condolences to Mike and family.
Duane Kimball
Friend
March 26, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bill & Laurie Teahon
Friend
March 25, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Mike and family.
Joan & Bill Watson
Friend
March 25, 2022
All our love and prayers to Jackie's family and friends in thier loss of a wonderful lady. Darlyne Lindly and family.
Darlyne Lindly
Friend
March 25, 2022
