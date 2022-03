KEARNEY - Jack R. Murr, 83, of Gibbon died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

There will be no visitation.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie Ray Murr was born March 29, 1938, in Sac County, Iowa, to Charles and Jessie (Hunt) Murr.

Survivors include two nephews; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2021.