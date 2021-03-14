Menu
Jack Oglevie
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Jack Oglevie, 88, of Kearney died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A graveside service for Jack, his wife Norma Jean and their son Rick will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Jack L. Oglevie was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Fairbury to Myrel and Nora (Koch) Oglevie. He was raised in Fairbury until the family moved to Holdrege. Jack attended Holdrege High School graduating with the class of 1951.
On March 14, 1952, Jack married Norma Jean Young. To this union two children were blessed. Jack and Norma raised their family in Holdrege where Jack was a longtime employee of Becton-Dickinson. In 1995, the couple moved to Sunrise Beach, Missouri. They moved to Kearney in 2008 to be closer to family.
Jack was a member of the Kearney First United Methodist Church where he was active in Bible study. He enjoyed fishing, boating and volunteering at the church.
Survivors include his daughter, Robin Bowers of Kearney; and grandchildren, Alex Oglevie of Hermitage, Tennessee, and Brooke Brown of Austin, Texas.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Norma Jean Oglevie, son Rick Oglevie and brother Richard Oglevie.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
Oh, Robin, it´s been too many years since we´ve been in contact. I am truly sorry about your dad. He was 1 in a million. I´m hoping to be there, but things have just gone a little crazy My deepest sympathy
Barb Lindstrom wick
March 15, 2021
Don´t know what year this was.
Jim Pulley
March 9, 2021
A great guy to have worked for.
Jim Pulley
March 9, 2021
