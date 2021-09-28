Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Bissonette
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
LINCOLN - James Bissonette, 34, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating.
Burial with firefighters honors will be in Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary, and the family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Broken Bow Fire Department.
The funeral services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
He was born to Craig and Teresa (Brimberry) Bissonette on April 1, 1987, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When he was a young child, he came to Merna to live with his great aunt and uncle, Gay and Ron Knerl, who he lovingly called Grandma and Grandpa.
He married Michaela Nelson in 2011.
Survivors include his wife, Michaela Bissonette of Broken Bow; daughter, Ella Bissonette; son, Jack Bissonette; great-uncle (Grandpa) Ron Knerl of Merna; mother, Teresa Bissonette of Burnsville, Minnesota; brother, Joshua Nickman of Burnsville, Minnesota; and grandpa, Vern Bissonette of Burnsville, Minnesota.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Broken Bow Fire Department
NE
Sep
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Evangelical Free Church
Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Michaela and Family My sympathy --Now I know your husband !!
Robert P Schmitz
Friend
October 5, 2021
Our hearts go out to you, Michaela and family. Continued prayers for healing & understanding.
Cynthia Smith Huhman
Friend
September 30, 2021
Rest In Peace Brother. Thoughts and prayers from the Wymore Fire and Rescue Department
Mark Meints
Friend
September 29, 2021
Prayers to the family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eric and Amy Tharp
September 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Great Uncle Dave Bissonette and Nancy Bissonette
Nancy Bissonette
September 29, 2021
Such a tragic loss. May all those that knew James be moved to be vaccinated.
Jo Frey
Acquaintance
September 28, 2021
James, how I will miss going on ambulance calls you would be the only one that was close enough to beat me to the station. I’m not sure who suppose to give me hell when I run to that side of town about running faster. Fly high and keep a close eye on your family and everyone else.
Liz Lashley
September 28, 2021
Donna Sexton
Coworker
September 28, 2021
Such a tragic loss. My deepest sympathy to the family
Cassandra Beaumont
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
Prayers to the family
Tessa and Harold Trew
Acquaintance
September 26, 2021
James you will be missed. You are a very fine young man. I love you and I will be praying for your mom and Michaela , Ella ,and Jack. Rest in Peace.
Peggy Fray
Grandchild
September 26, 2021
Jamie you will be missed i am praying for your family fly high on those soft clouds and tell grandpa hi and i miss him and love him love always your cousin courtney
Courtney rhoads
Family
September 26, 2021
The thoughts and condolences from my family are with you in this difficult time. I hope that you find peace in the lasting legacy of bravery and sacrifice that James was able to provide. He will always be a true hero.
Lindsey Booker and Family
Acquaintance
September 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Peggy Coon
Friend
September 26, 2021
Lifting your beautiful family in prayers as the grieve your loss. Praying the cling to the hope we have in Jesus that you've been made new and we'll meet again.
Leigh Stutzman
Classmate
September 26, 2021
James I am going to miss going on fire and ems calls with you I could always rely on you when the page would go off
Andy Holland
Coworker
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results