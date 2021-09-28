LINCOLN - James Bissonette, 34, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating.
Burial with firefighters honors will be in Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary, and the family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Broken Bow Fire Department.
The funeral services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
He was born to Craig and Teresa (Brimberry) Bissonette on April 1, 1987, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When he was a young child, he came to Merna to live with his great aunt and uncle, Gay and Ron Knerl, who he lovingly called Grandma and Grandpa.
He married Michaela Nelson in 2011.
Survivors include his wife, Michaela Bissonette of Broken Bow; daughter, Ella Bissonette; son, Jack Bissonette; great-uncle (Grandpa) Ron Knerl of Merna; mother, Teresa Bissonette of Burnsville, Minnesota; brother, Joshua Nickman of Burnsville, Minnesota; and grandpa, Vern Bissonette of Burnsville, Minnesota.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 28, 2021.