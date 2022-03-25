Menu
James R. "Jim" Bjorklund
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
LINCOLN - James "Jim" R. Bjorklund, 86, of Lincoln, formerly of Minden, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Knolls Senior Living in Lincoln.
Graveside services with military honors will be at a later date at Minden Cemetery. Details regarding those services will be in later publications.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
James Robert Bjorklund was born Jan. 29, 1936, in Minden to Oliver and Melvina (Cope) Bjorklund.
On April 19, 1956, he married Marsha F. Favinger.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha Bjorklund of Lincoln; daughter, Cheri Lee Macartney; son, Jay Robert Bjorklund; and one grandson.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
