KEARNEY - James "Jim" Lange, 66, of Kearney died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home.

Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. April 5 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service all at McKown Funeral Home of Columbus.

Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. Monday until service time at the church.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2021.