What a Great and Caring and Gentile Man. I met Jim when his Mom, Esther was my 4th Grade Teacher at Morton Grade School. Jim was a friend for life and was always there for me. Jim knew more about Nebraska water laws than anyone in the State, NE. Irrigators owe Jim and the work he got done more than they will ever know. One thing Jim's Obit left out was Jim's BBQ business, converting the old school house and his mobile BBQs, Jim provided the best BBQ in Central NE. Thanks Jim, for all you did for friends, family and the State of Nebraska.

Dennis Welliver Friend December 18, 2020