Jeff and family - so many great memories of Jim and how much he did for so many people. I loved his big heart for helping anyone and his big smile that he shared with many. He blessed many people and his legacy is tremendous!
Dave Zauha
Friend
December 23, 2020
We feel very honored to have known Jim and experienced his friendship. We send our deepest condolences to you, his family. We trust your warm memories will help your hearts to heal.
Marion and Ann McGee
Friend
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss
William Bruce Hopkins
Friend
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss had a nice visit with Jim at the Jolliffe reunion
Ted Patterson
Family
December 19, 2020
What a Great and Caring and Gentile Man. I met Jim when his Mom, Esther was my 4th Grade Teacher at Morton Grade School. Jim was a friend for life and was always there for me. Jim knew more about Nebraska water laws than anyone in the State, NE. Irrigators owe Jim and the work he got done more than they will ever know. One thing Jim's Obit left out was Jim's BBQ business, converting the old school house and his mobile BBQs, Jim provided the best BBQ in Central NE. Thanks Jim, for all you did for friends, family and the State of Nebraska.
Dennis Welliver
Friend
December 18, 2020
So very sorry to hear about this. Definately one of the good ones. Such a generous and caring man.
Jeff & Sara Rogers
December 18, 2020
Crystal Patterson
December 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Jim was such a nice man...and had such a wonderful warm smile that will be missed by all. My deepest sympathy to all the family.
Mary K Bailey
Friend
December 17, 2020
Jeff and family,
So sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad! He was a sweet, gentle and kind man. Praying strength for all of you during this very difficult time!
Lisa Romeo
Friend
December 17, 2020
Has anyone known a better man
Has anyone had a better friend
Thanks Jim
We'll miss you.
Bob and Peggy Skinner
Friend
December 16, 2020
Scott, Jeff, and family, so sorry for your loss.
Shelly Hickenbottom
Friend
December 16, 2020
Scott and Jeff and families— so sorry for your loss. We are sorry to lose another cousin, too. Jim was so helpful with our Pickering reunions.
Mark and Jeanene (Swanson) Cordes
Family
December 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Marge Bader
December 16, 2020
Such a great man. Sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Ryan Usera
Friend
December 16, 2020
Scott, Jeff and your families, we are so sorry for your loss. Uncle Jim will be missed.
Josh & Jeni Wyant
December 16, 2020
JIM WAS ONE OF A KIND HE KNEW MORE ABOUT WATER PROBLEMS OF NEBRASKA THAN ANYBODY I KNOW I WORKED WITH JIM ON MANY CONCERNS HE WAS A TREASURE OF KNOWLEDGE COMMON SENCE WAS ONE OF HIS MANY TALENTS HE WILL BE MISSED
joe jeffrey
December 16, 2020
We will miss you, Uncle Jim. Our condolences to Scott & Jeff and your families.
Jason & Melissa Wyant
Family
December 15, 2020
Will be thinking of you all. So glad to have seen Jim last summer at the family reunion. Happy to know he and Donna are together again.
Dee Jolliffe
Family
December 15, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with Jim, he will be missed,
Phil & Paula Robles
Friend
December 15, 2020
I am sorry for your loss.
Kristie France
Friend
December 15, 2020
Jim will be missed. I am so sorry for your loss.
Carol Sandau
December 15, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Jim was such a great man.