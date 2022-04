KEARNEY - James F. Mousel, 59, of Kearney died at home on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

A private memorial will be at a later date.

The Nebraska Cremation Society in Wahoo is in charge of arrangements.

He was born Oct. 21, 1962, in North Platte to James A. and Nikki (Hanna) Mousel.

Survivors include his mother, Nikki; sister, Madison; daughters, Kelly Curtis and Stephanie Caple; son, Todd Mousel; and his grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 4, 2022.