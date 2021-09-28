FORT COLLINS, Colo. - James F. Sisler, 71, of Fort Collins, Colorado, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Fort Collins.

Private family services are pending.

--

It is with very sad hearts that Tracy Sisler Jatczak and Rebecca Sisler share the news of Jim's death on Sept. 13, 2021, at Fort Collins, Colorado. His passing has left a hole in our hearts and we mourn the loss of a gentle, kind, smart, adventurous and talented man. Although Jim suffered some difficult reversals in his later life he also accomplished much and made lasting contributions to our extended family and to the body of atmospheric research science and knowledge. As a kid in Kearney, Neb., Jim loved mathematics and science endeavors of all kinds. He read widely about scientific topics and built early computer kits and even a laser. Jim also loved working on cars (his 1959 Willys Jeep Wagon was his pride and joy), music of all kinds and dogs. He soloed in a glider when he was 14 years old and sailed it widely across the plains and Platte River valley near Kearney.

Jim was also a good athlete and excelled at wrestling. He went to the state tournament and did well although he knocked himself out cold in one particular match. Both heavyweight contenders lunged in at the start of the match and connected hard in a head-to-head clinch. Jim graduated from Kearney High School in 1968 and went on to college to pursue his love of higher mathematics and physics. Jim completed several degrees - a B.S. in math and physics at the University of Nebraska Kearney in 1976, a M.S. in mathematics in 1978 at Colorado State University and lastly a doctoral degree in range science in 1986, again at Colorado State University. Between degrees Jim drove an 18-wheeler around the United States doing sound for Stanal Sound and supporting Johnny Cash, Liza Minelli, Cher and other notables on their national tours, ran a record shop in Kearney, worked as a projectionist at the World Theater, invested in real estate in Fort Collins, and created and ran a timber thinning company in Colorado. He sold firewood to subscribers and built buck fences for property owners in the area – good and ecologically sound uses for forest products.

Regarding his academics and of particular note, Jim received a special grant to use the Cray super computer at NORAD's Cheyenne Mountain installation when completing his doctorate. His work was large in concept and even larger in the actual computation. The super computer allowed him to crunch his data and obtain his degree. Jim went on to use similar data management techniques when he worked at the atmospheric research laboratory at CSU. He co-authored numerous research papers and served on a team from the university that testified before Congress in support of the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments. Jim put down deep roots in Fort Collins and made the Front Range and the Medicine Bow Snowy Range area in Wyoming his permanent home. Many happy memories were created at his cabin in Ryan Park, Wyoming, snowmobiling with good friends, playing cribbage with friends and family, and hiking the beautiful woods and meadows in the area. Jim's last years in Fort Collins found him biking to the local library in search of books about Tibetan Buddhism, tracking political developments at the state and national levels, and volunteering for local LGBTQ organizations. He acknowledged being a bit of a recluse at times but maintained that this was OK, too.

Survivors include two sisters, Tracy Sisler Jatczak (Robert) of Alliance, Neb., and Rebecca Sisler of Lacey, Washington; his nephew, Brian Baer (Jessica) and family in Kearney, Neb., his niece Leslie Baer Cook (Court) and family in Gering, Neb.; a loving circle of Hollister cousins in North Carolina and Australia; Sisler cousins in Lexington, Kentucky; Scudder cousins in Arizona and Colorado; and a wide circle of friends and compadres in the Fort Collins area.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 28, 2021.