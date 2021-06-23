James Supanchick

Axtell resident, 60

James Supanchick, 60 of Axtell died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

James "Jim" Supanchick was born Nov. 20, 1960, in Kearney to Robert and Carrol (Anderson) Supanchick. He received his education from Ravenna High School, graduating with the class of 1979.

On June 6, 1986, Jim married Diann Biesterfeld in Kearney. Jim took on the role as step father and was later blessed with two sons. Jim was a farmer for several years before beginning his career as a truck driver. He drove truck for 26 years, the last 4 years with Ourada Truck Line.

Jim enjoyed collecting toy tractors, camping and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Diann Supanchick of Axtell; sons, Andy Hendricksen and wife, Shelley of Holdrege, Joseph Supanchick and wife, Julie of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and David Supanchick of Kearney; granddaughter, Claire Supanchick; grandsons, Ben and Caleb Schescke; great-grandson, Cedar Schescke; parents, Bob and Carrol Supanchick of Hazard; brothers, Tom Supanchick and wife Linda of Hastings, Mike Supanchick of Hazard; sister, Peg Franzen and husband, Barry of Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.