James Supanchick

Axtell resident, 60

AXTELL - James Supanchick, 60 of Axtell died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.