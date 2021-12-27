KEARNEY - Jane A. Klosterman, 75, of Kearney died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home. Services will be at a later date. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements. Jane Alexandra Klosterman was born Jan. 7, 1946, in David City to Henry F. and Oda (Vermillion) Klosterman. Survivors include her son, Christopher Martin of Kearney; daughter, Carson Martin of Westminster, Colo.; siblings, John C. Klosterman of David City, Ann Klosterman of Golden, Colo., and Kate Ratiner of Silver Spring, Md.; and three grandchildren.
Jane and I had a special relationship/friendship we could talk about anything. She was a very special woman with a vast base of knowledge and insight. I will truly miss her friendship, talks and maybe now she´s taking Adley for walks in her afterlife.
Kim
January 23, 2022
Wonderful laugh......
Ben Morey
Friend
January 21, 2022
Sending my sympathy to Christopher and Carson as you grieve the loss of your mother. It was always a treat to enjoy a conversation with Jane though I had not seen her for some time. Blessings to the two of you.
Geraldine E Stirtz
Friend
January 6, 2022
Jane was my beloved therapist and friend. She gave of herself with such genuine feeling and care. Her wisdom and support saved my life. I will be eternally grateful. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Jane's family whom she always spoke of with tenderness and love. She will be greatly missed.
Anonymous
January 3, 2022
Jane was one of my most favorite people I´ve ever met. She was my therapist but most importantly my friend. I always told her I feel like we knew each other in a past life. I´ll hold the wisdom she sent with me forever.
Annonymous
December 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. May wonderful memories soon replace your sadness.
Teresa Armstrong
Friend
December 27, 2021
Jane was the most incredible woman I´ve ever met. She was such an important person in not only my own, but my family´s lives as well. Truly an angel. Forever in my heart.