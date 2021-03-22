Menu
Janel Tiarks
WOOD RIVER - Janel Marie (Packer) Tiarks, 52, of Wood River died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life gathering will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
--
Janel was born Sept. 3, 1968, in Grand Island to William and Roma Jean (Grim) Packer. She grew up on the family farm in Wood River. She attended high school at Wood River High and continued her education at UNMC-Kearney for nursing.
Janel married Rodney in 1986. Together, they raised four daughters. She was known for her cooking, style, wit and always having a full house.
Survivors include her husband, Rodney; and daughters, Rylee (Andy) Buettner, Sydney (Tyler) Wichmann, Kennedy Tiarks and Sloane Tiarks (Jesse Paxton). She was also blessed with four granddaughters, Rozlyn, Reagan and Blake Buettner, and Laramie Wichmann.
Janel was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law Aaron Tiarks.
Memorials are suggested to the Wood River Foundation or to the family for later designation.
Visit apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with a deep sense of sadness that I read the news of your loss, Rod & Family. Even as I share your sorrow, I am also celebrating the unspeakable joys Janel is experiencing in Heaven today! Not everybody can say that they had a great Mom and wife, but Janel was one of those rare, amiable women, strong and stoic, who I'm sure will be making sure you're loved and taken care of from Heaven. My heart is reaching out to you as you bid this sad goodbye, but her suffering is over and one day you'll see her again when all the tears and pain are wiped away and all the years "lost to the locust" will be restored. May God strengthen you with His courage and peace as you grieve the loss of her presence and prepare to face life in the days ahead without her. Remember that you're being thought of frequently and we're praying for each of you to be comforted. My sincere condolences, Rose Cargill
Rose Cargill
March 23, 2021
We are sorry for your loss of a beautiful Wife and Mother. I know that Janel is at peace now. I am sending a memorial to your home.
Sylvia and Roger McCalla
March 23, 2021
Rod and family; So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Ron Gewecke & Judy Roan
March 23, 2021
Janel was such a sweetheart. I´ll always remember her friendliness. Wishing you comfort at this so very sad time to ease your grief. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Mark Johnson
March 22, 2021
I am sorry for your family's loss. She was a sweet heart. Prayers.
Cindy Smith
March 22, 2021
So very sorry for your loss
Myers Teresa
March 22, 2021
What a heartbreaking loss for your family! We hold you up in our prayers. May the strength of your Faith help you in moving through this devastation in your lives.
Tom and Brenda Strand
March 22, 2021
LORNA LIVINGSTON
March 22, 2021
