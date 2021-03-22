WOOD RIVER - Janel Marie (Packer) Tiarks, 52, of Wood River died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life gathering will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
--
Janel was born Sept. 3, 1968, in Grand Island to William and Roma Jean (Grim) Packer. She grew up on the family farm in Wood River. She attended high school at Wood River High and continued her education at UNMC-Kearney for nursing.
Janel married Rodney in 1986. Together, they raised four daughters. She was known for her cooking, style, wit and always having a full house.
Survivors include her husband, Rodney; and daughters, Rylee (Andy) Buettner, Sydney (Tyler) Wichmann, Kennedy Tiarks and Sloane Tiarks (Jesse Paxton). She was also blessed with four granddaughters, Rozlyn, Reagan and Blake Buettner, and Laramie Wichmann.
Janel was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law Aaron Tiarks.
Memorials are suggested to the Wood River Foundation or to the family for later designation.
Visit apfelfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.