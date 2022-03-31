Janet Christensen

Axtell resident, 67

CASPER, Wyo. - Janet Marie Christensen, 67, of Axtell died on Tuesday, Jan. 18th, 2022, at Central WY Hospice & Transitions in Casper, Wyo.

Janet chose to not have a memorial service as she was a private person and the family is respecting her wishes.

Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper, Wyo. were in charge of arrangements.

Janet was born on August 16th, 1954 in Minden, NE to Ronald & Geraldine (Johnson) Lower.

She married Robert (Bob) Christensen in 1974.

Survivors include her daughters Brooke Graham and Robin Mortenson; son Jon R Christensen; sister Nancy Lower; and five grandchildren.