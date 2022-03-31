Menu
Janet Marie Christensen
1954 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
CASPER, Wyoming - Janet Marie Christensen, 67, of Axtell died Jan. 18, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions in Casper.
Janet chose to not have a memorial service as she was a private person and the family is respecting her wishes.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home in Casper was in charge of arrangements.
Janet was born on Aug. 16, 1954, in Minden, Neb., to Ronald and Geraldine (Johnson) Lower.
She married Robert (Bob) Christensen in 1974.
Survivors include her daughters, Brooke Graham and Robin Mortenson; son, Jon R. Christensen; sister, Nancy Lower; and five grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 31, 2022.
