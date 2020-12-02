HOLDREGE - Janet Claire (Wortman) Debban, 85, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. Private family interment will follow at Elwood Cemetery.

The funeral service will be livestreamed via the church's Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Holdrege. Face coverings will be required to enter.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

She was born June 6, 1935, to Alfred and Neta (Fastenau) Wortman.

She married Larry Debban on June 14, 1953, in Elwood. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Cheryl Taft of Elwood, Steve Debban of Kearney, Terry Debban of Funk and Dee Steinshouer of Holdrege; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.