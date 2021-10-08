ELWOOD - Janice E. Lichtenwalter, 78, of Lexington died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Elwood Care Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Tim Stoner officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be at Cozad Cemetery.

She was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Lexington to Clifford and Laura (Voss) Wilcox.

Janice married Wayne Lichtenwalter on Nov. 23, 1963, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Lexington; her three sons, Mark Lichtenwalter of Elwood, Michael Lichtenwalter of Murrieta, California, and Matt Lichtenwalter of Minneapolis, Kansas; brother, Gil Wilcox of Holdrege; sisters, Irene Kenning of Elwood and Delores Kenning-Plummer of Elwood; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



