ELWOOD - Janice E. Lichtenwalter, 78, of Lexington died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Elwood Care Center. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will be at Cozad Cemetery. She was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Lexington to Clifford and Laura (Voss) Wilcox. Janice married Wayne Lichtenwalter on Nov. 23, 1963, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Lexington; her three sons, Mark Lichtenwalter of Elwood, Michael Lichtenwalter of Murrieta, California, and Matt Lichtenwalter of Minneapolis, Kansas; brother, Gil Wilcox of Holdrege; sisters, Irene Kenning of Elwood and Delores Kenning-Plummer of Elwood; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
My thoughts and my prayers are with you Irene, Dee, and Gil, as well as Jan's husband, Wayne and entire families of her loved ones. Cancer is not kind like she was her entire life! Hugs to you all!
Bonnie Remmenga
Other
November 3, 2021
Wayne and family, I have such fond memories of working with Jan at Fairbanks International, she taught me so much through those years. I will be forever grateful for the positive impact she had on my life. You all have my deepest sympathy. Rachel Oelkers
Rachel Oelkers
Friend
October 11, 2021
Our sympathy for Wayne and family.
Bill & Vel Delap
October 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. She was so nice and will be missed by many. May your memories sustain you.
Tim and Kim Schoneman
October 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Janice's passing. She was a wonderful lady. I did taxes with her for a year at Jackson-Hewitt and enjoyed working for her. My sympathy goes out to Wayne and all family and friends.
Lorinda Lauby
Acquaintance
October 8, 2021
So sorry for the families loss. Janice was such a sweet woman to me all the time.