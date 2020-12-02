MACON - Jason C. Cole, 44, of rural Macon died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Private family and friend services will be at Zion Lutheran Church, which is west of Macon, with the Rev John Gosswein officiating. Those invited to the service will be required to wear a face mask. The service will be streamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page.

Private family inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date at the Goleta Cemetery in Santa Barbara, California.

There will be no visitation as the family has honored Jason's wish to be cremated.

Jason Christopher Cole was born Dec. 24, 1975, in San Francisco to Baron and Nancy (Hendry) Cole.

Survivors include his parents, Baron and Nancy Cole of Macon; and his sister, Sarah Cole of Lawrence, Kansas.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.