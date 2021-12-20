Menu
Jason Charles Roethke
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 N John Street
Alma, NE
NORFOLK - Jason Charles Roethke, 45, of Orleans, formerly of Denver, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk after suffering a brain aneurysm. Jason was able to give the ultimate gift of life to others and will live on through multiple donor matches.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at New Wine Fellowship in Orleans with the Rev. Lana Dake officiating.
The will be a private inurnment.
There will be no memorial book signing, visitation or viewing. The family has chosen cremation.
Jason was born Dec. 13, 1976, in Denver to Walter C. and Sandra L. (Roth) Roethke.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Roethke of Orleans; his three children, Ariana, Alexander and Axton; his mother, Sandra Roethke of Denver and his father, Walter C. Roethke.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
