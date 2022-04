KEARNEY - Jean Maddock Davis, 83, of Kearney died Saturday, April 9, 2022. She passed peacefully at Mount Carmel Home surrounded by her loved ones.Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Carmel Home Chapel.Interment will follow at Minden Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.Memorials are suggested to Mount Carmel Keens Memorial Home.Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.