Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Anne Einspahr
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
LINCOLN - Jean Anne Einspahr, 83, of Funk, formerly of Hastings, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the CHI Health Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox with the Rev. Nathan Abel officiating.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Holstein. Face coverings will be required.
Her services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Jean Anne was born at home on April 30, 1937, in Hastings to Francis "Bud" and Frances "Fran" (Richards) Minich.
On Sept. 18, 1960, she married Gerald L. Einspahr at the Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2009.
Survivors include her daughters, Belinda Holscher of Kimball, South Dakota and Connie Einspahr of Funk; and two grandsons.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Apr
2
Service
10:30a.m.
livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page
NE
Apr
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Wilcox, NE
Apr
2
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery
Holstein, NE
Apr
2
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.