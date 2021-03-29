LINCOLN - Jean Anne Einspahr, 83, of Funk, formerly of Hastings, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the CHI Health Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox with the Rev. Nathan Abel officiating.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Holstein. Face coverings will be required.

Her services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Jean Anne was born at home on April 30, 1937, in Hastings to Francis "Bud" and Frances "Fran" (Richards) Minich.

On Sept. 18, 1960, she married Gerald L. Einspahr at the Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2009.

Survivors include her daughters, Belinda Holscher of Kimball, South Dakota and Connie Einspahr of Funk; and two grandsons.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2021.