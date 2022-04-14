KEARNEY - Jean Maddock Davis, 83, of Kearney died Saturday, April 9, 2022. She passed peacefully at Mount Carmel Home surrounded by her loved ones.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Carmel Home Chapel.
Interment will follow at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Jean was born to Arthur and Charlotte Maddock in Liverpool, England, on Oct. 1, 1938.
Jean met Frank Davis in Liverpool while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married in April 1959 and were blessed with three children. They moved to the United States, residing in California, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Jean worked as a seamstress until retiring in 1995. After retiring, she happily devoted her time to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Minden.
Jean's charming British accent drew people to her. She was well-known and loved for her sense of humor and witty nature. She had a special love for children and animals, which was emulated by her children and grandchildren.
Jean spent the last four years of her life at Mount Carmel Home where she met her second family and left a permanent mark on the hearts of her caregivers.
Survivors include her children, Kim (Thomas) Schulte of Pine, Colo., and Frank (Jackie) Davis of Pilager, Minn.; grandchildren, Karrie (Allen) Beitler of Minden, Rebecca Trent of Minden, Douglas (Lisa) Trent of Louisville, Tracy Banda of Kearney, Benjamin (Kelsi) Davis of Minnesota, and Amanda (Ivo) of Colorado. Jean's greatest joy was her great-grandchildren, including, Alicia, Amber, Trajan, Lincoln, Sarah, Lucas, Zachary, Quincy, Stephanie, Kiara, Aiden, Jordan, Sophia, Dominic, Faith, Cooper and Sophie; her great-great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Kim; and siblings residing in England, Arthur Maddock, Dolly Maddock and Trevor Maddock.
Jean was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Charlotte "Lottie" Rickettes and Norma Young; son, Gordon Davis; great-grandson, Austin Beitler; and her beloved dog, Fluffy.
Memorials are suggested to Mount Carmel Keens Memorial Home.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 14, 2022.