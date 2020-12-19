Jeanie Papineau
Miller resident, 73
GRAND ISLAND - Jeanie Papineau, 73, of Miller died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Azria Health in Grand Island.
Graveside services will be 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Armada Cemetery near Miller with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
--
Jeanie was born Nov. 18, 1947, in Kearney to Roy "Bub" and Dorothy (Hotaling) Robbins. She grew up in the Sumner and Miller area, attending school in Sumner.
She married Gary Papineau on May 9, 1966, in Lexington. They lived in Bertrand, Amherst and Miller. Jeanie was a great cook and enjoyed making and decorating wedding cakes. She also enjoyed working in her garden and canning what she had grown. Jeanie loved Christmas and decorating her home with lights.
Survivors include her daughter, Maria and Robert Hollander of Sumner; sons, Gary Papineau of Miller and Randy and Tonya Papineau of Aurora; brothers, Dan and Olivia Robbins of Kearney and Dean and Pam Robbins of Overton; sisters, Elly and Jim Smith of Gothenburg and Dotty Ross of Waterloo, Iowa; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband, one sister and two nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 19, 2020.