Jeanie Papineau
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
Jeanie Papineau
Miller resident, 73
GRAND ISLAND - Jeanie Papineau, 73, of Miller died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Azria Health in Grand Island.
Graveside services will be 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Armada Cemetery near Miller with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
--
Jeanie was born Nov. 18, 1947, in Kearney to Roy "Bub" and Dorothy (Hotaling) Robbins. She grew up in the Sumner and Miller area, attending school in Sumner.
She married Gary Papineau on May 9, 1966, in Lexington. They lived in Bertrand, Amherst and Miller. Jeanie was a great cook and enjoyed making and decorating wedding cakes. She also enjoyed working in her garden and canning what she had grown. Jeanie loved Christmas and decorating her home with lights.
Survivors include her daughter, Maria and Robert Hollander of Sumner; sons, Gary Papineau of Miller and Randy and Tonya Papineau of Aurora; brothers, Dan and Olivia Robbins of Kearney and Dean and Pam Robbins of Overton; sisters, Elly and Jim Smith of Gothenburg and Dotty Ross of Waterloo, Iowa; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband, one sister and two nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Dec
22
Graveside service
8:30a.m.
Armada Cemetery
Miller, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were very sorry to hear of Jeanie's passing. May God bring her family comfort
Theresa Childers (potter)
December 20, 2020
Very sorry for your loss Randy and rest of your family.
Molly Clausen
December 19, 2020
