GRAND ISLAND - Jeanie Papineau, 73, of Miller died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Azria Health in Grand Island.Graveside services will be 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Armada Cemetery near Miller with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.