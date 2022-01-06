KEARNEY - Jeanine Pesek, 71, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. vigil/prayer service.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 6, 2022.