Jeanine Pesek

Gibbon resident, 71

KEARNEY - Jeanine V. Pesek, 71, of Gibbon died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Vigilrayer Service.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

--

Jeanine was born in Loup City, Nebr. on July 26, 1950, to Maxine (Gallaway) and Boyd Gregory. She was raised by her parents Maxine and Lyle Diefenbaugh. Jeanine attended Litchfield Public Schools, graduating in May of 1968.

On Aug. 17, 1968 she married Robert L. Pesek, Sr. in Kearney. Together, they farmed and raised cattle north of Gibbon until they retired.

Jeanine attended UNK, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree and a Master's in Art Education. She taught glassblowing at UNK. She loved her art, especially glassblowing and casting iron and bronze. She was a talented artist, who held many shows of her work in Nebraska and surrounding areas.

Jeanine loved to travel, read and garden. She also loved raising cattle, and her favorite thing was to go out in the morning to watch the calves play in the morning sun.

She was a longtime member of the Kearney Art Guild and St. James Catholic Church.

Survivors include her three children, Angeline Pesek-Brown and her husband Stacy, Mary Anderson and her husband Michael of Gibbon, and Robert Jr. and his wife Cyndi of Kearney; grandchildren, Mikalah Brown of Clay Center, Blake Brown and his wife Kali of Harrisburg, Pa., Christopher Anderson of Kearney, Zoe Anderson of Gibbon, and Madelyne and Alexander Pesek, of Kearney; brother-in-law, Steve Pesek of Gibbon, and sister-in-law, Rebecca Cyza, of Omaha; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and Lyle Diefenbaugh; husband, Robert Pesek, Sr.; and brother, Michael Gregory.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.